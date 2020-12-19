Salvation Army kettles short $67,000

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army is behind $67,000 in donations in their Red Kettles for 2020.

Major David Dean tells NewsChannel 9 it’s because they don’t have as many volunteers.

“The people are very generous, the online donations are generous, the checks are generous, but we just haven’t been able to get people in front of stores.”

This is their primary fundraiser that raises needed money to operate programs that make a difference year-round.

“It goes to help kids in daycare to provide food for them, to pay for teachers, to keep the lights on,” said Dean. The funds also help families with housing and meals.

Dean says there are more people in need due to the pandemic.

“Our food pantry might do in six months like 50,000, and this year it’s like 120,000.”

Even though the Red Kettle Campaign hasn’t met its goal, Dean says he’s thankful the community has been so giving.

Onondaga County has such an incredible group of people. Major David Dean

He adds everyone in the community has “such a huge heart.”

To donate or register to volunteer, click here.