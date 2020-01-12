Salvation Army needs your help facing $48K Red Kettle campaign deficit

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The holidays may over, but the Salvation Army still needs your help.

This year’s Red Kettle campaign fell $48,000 short. Organizers say the quick turn around from Thanksgiving to Christmas may be a big reason for the deficit.

To make up for the loss in funds, they’re holding a 5-day campaign online. The money raised supports programs that help at-risk teenagers and children in need.

“It would really help 65 kids go to camp for a week, so that’s what $50,000 dollars does, that’s a really big shortfall. It’s to help our daycamps we have in the summer. We run homework clubs for teens and stuff so really the biggest impact would be on children and teenagers if we don’t raise the money,” said Major David Dean, a Director of County Operations at the Salvation Army.

The online campaign runs from January 13-17.

Donations can be texted to Kettle5 to 41444. Or click here to donate on the Salvation Army website.