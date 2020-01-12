Salvation Army needs your help facing $48K Red Kettle campaign deficit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The holidays may over, but the Salvation Army still needs your help.
This year’s Red Kettle campaign fell $48,000 short. Organizers say the quick turn around from Thanksgiving to Christmas may be a big reason for the deficit.
To make up for the loss in funds, they’re holding a 5-day campaign online. The money raised supports programs that help at-risk teenagers and children in need.
“It would really help 65 kids go to camp for a week, so that’s what $50,000 dollars does, that’s a really big shortfall. It’s to help our daycamps we have in the summer. We run homework clubs for teens and stuff so really the biggest impact would be on children and teenagers if we don’t raise the money,” said Major David Dean, a Director of County Operations at the Salvation Army.
The online campaign runs from January 13-17.
Donations can be texted to Kettle5 to 41444. Or click here to donate on the Salvation Army website.
