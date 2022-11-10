NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – For yet another year, Price Chopper/Market 32 is partnering up with the Salvation Army to roll out its annual “Red Kettle” holiday program.

This is the 35th year that the two have worked cohesively during the holidays.

The holiday campaign will be at all 130 of its stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, and will run from November 14 through December 24.

“The annual Red Kettle campaign has become integral to the holiday season – both in our stores and in our communities,” said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services for Price Chopper/Market 32. “Being able to extend ourselves and welcome our community partners in support of friends and neighbors in need is a blessing.”

Last year, the campaign raised more than $500,000 in donations, which then, were used to help out those in need in the area where the funds were collected.

“The Salvation Army is incredibly thankful for its continuing partnership with Price Chopper and Market 32 stores,” said Major Kevin Stoops, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army, Empire State Division. “Each Christmas season, Salvation Army Red Kettles located in front of these stores raise more than $500,000 which helps The Salvation Army provide food, clothing, and many other services to local families and individuals in need throughout the year. Thank you to our generous partners and donors for helping to make real change happen in the lives of others.”

Outside of the holidays, the Salvation Army helps out more than 23 million Americans. They provide assistance with poverty, addiction, and even economic hardships via social services.

They have 7,600 centers of operation around the country.