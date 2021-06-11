Salvation Army red kettles are back in Syracuse as kids face summer food insecurity

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army of Syracuse needs your help making sure children have the food they need this summer.

The Salvation Army is teaming up with Wegmans for the next few weeks to raise money for food for children who are out of school and need meals. This is the first time Wegmans has had the red kettles of the Salvation Army in its stores.



“We have a shelter for homeless runaway youth who are 12 to 17 years old. We have daycare, preschool, five-year-old children in the family shelter. We have kids in all our programs and groceries bills go up in the summer. Kids needs extra food in the summer,” Gina Lazara, Public Relations and Special events Manager, Salvation Army Syracuse.

You can donate directly into the red kettles, or round up your change at the register when you check-out or donate online.

You will find the red kettles at the John Glen Blvd, Taft Road, Cicero, and Fairmount Wegmans locations. You can learn more, here.