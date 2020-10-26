Salvation Army Red Kettles will be out at Onondaga Co. stores, but there may be less of them

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army will be putting out several of its familiar Red Kettles at locations around Onondaga County.

The first kettles will be out Nov. 9, earlier than usual for the agency’s single biggest yearly campaign.

“We’re just thrilled that we haven’t lost one single partner this year, because one month ago we didn’t have any answers,” says the Director of County Operations for the Salvation Army, Onondaga County, Major David Dean.

While they haven’t lost any locations they will not be able to put out as many kettles. Some locations in the past would have kettles at different entrances and exits, but this year Dean says locations are only allowing a kettle at one door.

“It’s going to take a lot more time and a lot more effort from people to even hit what we’ve made in years past,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

The Salvation Army says the campaign is more important than ever with the need from the community is expected to be greater because of the impact of the pandemic.

Bell ringers will be limited to one per kettle, though the kettles at Destiny USA will be able to have two ringers if they are from the same immediate family.

“We have our neat little Salvation Army masks that our bell ringers will be wearing, obviously no touching of customers, no touching of money,” he says.

You can also scan and go with your phone at the kettles, and there’s also a way for you to have your own virtual kettle.

And you could literally raise money from all over the world. You write your millions of friends, email them and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got this kettle. I want to raise a million dollars for the Salvation Army.’ People in Manilla in the Philippines could donate to your kettle and then it would all come here to the Salvation Army of Onondaga County. Director of County Operations for the Salvation Army, Onondaga County, Major David Dean

The Salvation Army will also be trying an adopt a kettle for a day campaign, where a group or business tries to match what a kettle would typically bring in on that day.

Click here for more on opportunities for your own Christmas fundraiser.

