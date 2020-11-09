Salvation Army ringing in the holidays with Red Kettle Campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A familiar sound to the holidays, the Salvation Army of Syracuse is ringing in the season with its Red Kettle Campaign starting Monday, November 9.

There will be 32 live kettles, instead of the normal 45 live kettles across Onondaga County.

Kettles can be found at Destiny USA, Tops Friendly Markets, Price Chopper, and Hobby Lobby. Kettles at Walmart will begin on November 21. Shoppers can donate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the various locations.

Volunteers will be wearing masks and be given an additional bag of PPE at their stations.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign runs until December 24.

The Salvation Army has set up other ways for people to donate as well.

You can donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle in New York.

Donate to the Virtual Red Kettle by clicking here.

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount.

Text CUSEKETTLES2020 to 41444

Donations provide help and hope to those in need. All gifts stay within the community. Visit SASYR.org to learn more.