Salvation Army thrift stores open Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army Family Stores and Donation Centers will open Tuesday, June 2nd.

The Salvation Army says the stores in Liverpool, Chittenango, Rome, Ilion, Auburn, Fulton, and Watertown will reopen. The store on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse will be closed for another two weeks due to ongoing renovations.

There have been renovations inside the store to make it safer for shoppers. Plexiglass is installed at the registers and there will be a limit on how many people can be inside the store at one time.

You can donate clothes, household items, toys, games, books, and furniture, but the furniture pick-up service is not back up and running.

The stores will temporarily have limited hours and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stores and donation collection sites will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

The Salvation Army’s stores employ over 150 people.