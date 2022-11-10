SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7.

Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season.

Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day:

St. Lucy’s Church 432 Gifford Street, Syracuse: Tuesday, November 29 from 1-5 p.m.

The Refugee Center 516 Prospect Ave, Syracuse : Wednesday, November 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: The Oncenter 800 S. State Street, Syracuse: Monday, December 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 6 from 12-6 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



On Wednesday, December 21, the Salvation Army will hold its Distribution Day where families can pick up their items.

With the holiday season in the air, families can head to the Oncenter from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 21.

Centro will also provide free transportation from their hub at 599 South Salina Street. This service will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.