Salvation Army to host final food giveaway until winter on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday is your last chance to attend a Salvation Army food giveaway until the winter.

The Salvation Army will be giving out produce and dairy boxes at the Oncenter parking lot from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday. The giveaway could also end sooner if supplies run out.

The last giveaway served 800 families, and if anyone needs assistance after Friday’s event, they’re advised to visit the nearest food pantry.