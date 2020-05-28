Salvation Army urging those who need it to use emergency shelter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those working at the emergency family shelter for the Salvation Army are pleading for families to come into their building. Since the pandemic began, they’re not seeing as many people.

Before the pandemic began, the shelter housed around 12 families. Now, they’re down to only three. In a typical month, they could house up to 30 families. But now, they’re hearing many of those people are sleeping in their cars or on park benches, with their children, in fear of catching COVID-19 in a place like this.

But those at the shelter say this building is cleaner and safer than living on the streets.

The Salvation Army has been ramping up cleaning efforts, bringing a professional cleaning crew in twice a day. They’re wiping down communal spots every hour on the hour and there are shifts for the living room so only one family can be in there at a time. Staff and clients get a temperature check twice a day and the living situation is more spread out. The 81 bed facility can usually have two families to a room. Now, only one family unit is staying in each bedroom.

Because of these efforts, nobody at the shelter has tested positive for the virus at this time.

“Come on in and give us a try. We’re a clean shelter. We just went through some great renovations. The shelter has been completely painted. We have new windows. It’s hot outside, we have AC. Come on in and give us a try. We’re really great here and we really want to help families and our staff works really hard to help families,” said Vadra Skinkle, Program Director, Emergency Family Shelter.

On top of their hygiene bags the families will get when they enter the shelter, they will also get a pandemic kit that includes a medical mask, gloves, soap, and tissues. On top of that, they also have cloth masks for every person who comes here that have been donated by people in the community.

