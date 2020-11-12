Salvation Army will offer Christmas Bureau this holiday season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army of Syracuse is offering its annual holiday Christmas Bureau despite the pandemic.
COVID-19, however, will force some important changes, including making it contactless and drive-thru. Details still to come on specific location and times.
Clients may arrive by bus or car but no walk-ups will be allowed.
Registration will be 100% online this year beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, and wrapping up on Dec. 8.
Click here for the link to register, it will go live on the Nov. 18.
