Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign raises $75K for kids during first stint at Wegmans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army of Syracuse is celebrating a successful six-week Red Kettle Campaign inside Wegmans grocery stores.

Last month, The Salvation Army teamed up with Wegmans to raise money for food for children who are out of school and need meals.

This was the first time Wegmans has had the red kettles of the Salvation Army in its stores.

According to Gina Lazara, Public Relations and Special Events Manager for Salvation Army Syracuse, the campaign raised around $75,000.

Lazara says that is more than triple the amount a normal campaign would do.