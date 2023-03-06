SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Country star Sam Hunt has announced his “Summer on the Outskirts Tour” will be making a stop at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Friday, August 25.
Special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose will join Hunt.
Tickets will be available starting with the presale beginning on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m.
Additional presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.
You can sign up for more ticket information and subscribe to his newsletter on his website.
