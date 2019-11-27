Samaritan Center getting ready to serve more than 350 meals for Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many of you may be gathering at the table at home on Thursday to eat a Thanksgiving meal. But for those who don’t have a home or someone to celebrate with, the Samaritan Center has its doors wide open.

They’ll be hosting their annual Thanksgiving meal Thursday afternoon and Wednesday, they’re spending the day getting ready. More than 50 volunteers are stepping up to prep the traditional meal.

They’ll be serving more than 350 meals to anyone who needs it, no questions asked. Preparations for this truly starting a month ago, ordering turkeys and collecting donations from the community. And for those who pour their heart and soul into volunteering, they say they’re getting back way more than they’re giving out.

“You leave feeling like you’re part of this community. You don’t leave feeling like, oh, I’m better than them and I’ve done this great thing, it isn’t like that at all. You leave feeling humbled and like this is a meaningful community,” said Harriet Brown, who’s been a volunteer of three years.

“I would say it’s a good thing. And it’s fulfilling and there’s always somebody in need and you just have to remember that. Syracuse is a giving community and it takes a village to make this happen,” said Brenda Mims, who works for the Samaritan Center.

Those at the center will be serving their Thanksgiving meal on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with their doors opening at 12:30 p.m. They’ll be serving more than 30 turkeys and 120 pies.

