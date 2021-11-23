Samaritan Center prepares for Thanksgiving, donations of everyday items needed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s quiet now in the Samaritan Center’s dining area, but volunteers are hard at work preparing for the Thanksgiving meal.

“We prepare the fruit and the dessert and we have salads and the vegetables and stuff,” said Samaritan Center Cook Jean Marc Bianchi. “We bag a lot of bread and give away the food that’s been donated.”

The main dish for the meal, turkey, is also being prepared. This year the center had 21, coming from donations from the community.

“Our community is so incredibly generous both to the organization and for our guests, providing whatever it is that we need to make things happen,” said Chief Philanthropy Officer Andrea Marshall. “We’ve been so blessed with donations of turkeys throughout the past week that we couldn’t do what we’re doing for our guests without those donations from the community.”

Before the pandemic the Samaritan Center was able to seat about 180 people in the dining area. They’re limiting seating, so right now about 45 people can eat their meal inside comfortably spaced out.

“So that our folks who are outside or alone can sit here, eat their meal and at least feel a little bit connected to the community that’s been missing for so long,” said Executive Director Mary Beth Fry.

While they’ve avoid any impacted from supply chain issues, they could use donations of some every day items.

“On our website, there’s a full list, but right now we’re very much in need of sliced bread, water and toilet paper,” Frye explained.

Those donations can be dropped off at the Samaritan Center Monday – Friday between 9 a.m. to noon.

Here’s the address:

Samaritan Center

215 N. State Street,

Syracuse, NY 13203

(315) 472-0650