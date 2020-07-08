Samaritan Center receives $15K grant

(WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center will receive a $15,000 grant from Northwestern Mutual.

Peter Derrenbacker is one of the company’s financial advisors. Each were given a grant to benefit a non-profit they are involved with.

Derrenbacker has helped serve meals, raise money and help leadership roles on the non-profit’s board.

The money donated will help the Samaritan Center continue to serve the Syracuse community, treating its guests with dignity and respect.