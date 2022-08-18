SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since March of 2020, the dining area at the Samaritan Center has been empty because of the pandemic.

“One of the things I’m really proud of during the whole time, we never shut down once,” said Michael Ruf, a Samaritan Center board member, and longtime volunteer. “We always served a meal every day. They were take-out meals.”

On September 12, the dining space will be full again as the Samaritan Center goes back to what it’s always done – serve the community. On that day it will be full service and in-person.

“I think like everybody, we had to get to the point where we felt comfortable again doing that, making sure we’re following the guidelines the county was directing us to do,” Ruf explained.

“It’s not just about the food. It’s about the people and it’s about the sense of community and being with others that I think people have so desperately missed during the pandemic.” Andrea Marshall, Chief Philanthropy Officer

Each day the Samaritan Center serves 400 meals between breakfast and dinner, and it takes a lot of help from volunteers – which they need about 20 per meal.

“Everything from serving on the line to making sure the dish room is caught up and cleaned. And then cleaning up in the dining room once everybody has left to really make sure we can turn the space over for the next meal,” Marshall explained.

It’s a lot of hands-on work, but there’s more to it.

“A good volunteer here would be somebody who just understands that we’re all people. There’s nothing to be afraid of when you come down here. It’s just like when somebody comes to your house. What do you do? You give them a cup of coffee, you give them a dinner.” Michael Ruf, Board Member

You can learn more about volunteering and sign up on the Samaritan Center’s website.