WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – With the City of Watertown’s water crisis ending, things are slowly getting back to normal at Samaritan Medical Center.

The hospital announced in a press release that Samaritan sites and locations will resume normal operations on Tuesday, October 24.

Scheduled surgeries for today, will continue with a few exceptions. Patients whose surgery has been cancelled for Tuesday have already been contacted.

All outpatient endoscopy procedures for Tuesday, have been cancelled. All surgical patients and outpatient endoscopy procedures will resume to normal operations on Wednesday, October 25,.

The medical facility thanked the public for their patience during this crisis.

Information on this will be updated online at https://samaritanhealth.com/samaritan-locations-impacted-by-city-of-watertown-water-main-break/