SAMMY Awards Show going virtual in the spring due to COVID-19 pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Area Awards is being proactive and has announced that the award show will be virtual in the spring.

The awards show is scheduled for Friday, March 5, and will be live-streamed with musical performances by area artists and bands.

Entries will all be done online and accepted from Dec. 1 through Jan. 6.

Artists will choose one category they want to be judged in.

All entries must be available on Apple Music, Spotify or Tidal. No physical entries will be accepted.

SAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dave Frisina will emcee the live stream.

