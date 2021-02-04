SAMMY Spotlight: Chris Merkley

Music has taken Chris Merkley from the hills of Truxton to the streets of Paris.  He’s released nine albums, and composed music for television and films.   

He describes his solo music career as “centered around Blues, Americana, and Folk music”. Chris says it has been fascinating how music has been transitioned over the years and mentions how music has been a great way to travel and meet people.  

Merkley’s current endeavor has been a project of transforming an old school bus into “an eco-minded tour bus” to help facilitate outdoor concerts while touring.  Chris also says that he started a new company earlier this year, American Vintage Productions to help expand event planning and producing music in a digital world around Central New York.   

While he is located in Cortland, Merkley says, “even though its called the Syracuse Award Music Awards I feel they tie in so much of the scene and unite the whole region.”

The Syracuse Area Music Awards are happening on Friday, March 5th.  The ceremony will be streamed live from Subcat Sudios in downtown Syracuse for free. To learn more and help pick the winners by voting in the people’s choice award categories just head over the SyracuseAreaMusic.com.  

You can learn more about Chris and his music by visiting ChrisMerkley.com

