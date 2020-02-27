The Syracuse Area Music Awards are approaching and stepping into the Sammy Spotlight jam band Mike Davis & The Laughing Buddha Epis​odes. Their music is a unique mix of genres including, reggae, R&B and folk influences but with their own twist.

Guitar player, Mike Davis, explained how the inspiration behind the bands name came from his spirituality. “It just feels appropriate for the times that we’re in. I feel like peace is something that we all kind of need to move towards right now. In this day in age more than ever”, Davis said.

The band was nominated for a Syracuse-Area Music Award in 2019 in the jam band category for their album ‘Find Yourself Catepillar’.

Mike Davis & The Laughing Buddha Epis​odes perform all around Central New York. To view the band’s upcoming shows or learn more about their music visit laughingbuddhaepisodes.com

The Syracuse Area Music Awards are happening March 5th and 6th. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is Thursday, March 5th upstairs at the Dinosaur Barbecue, 246 West Willow Street in Syracuse . The award show is Friday, March 6th at the Palace Theatre, 2384 James Street in Syracuse. To learn more visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.