Syracuse Area Music Awards to be streamed this year due to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Area Music Awards, better known as the SAMMYS, will take place Friday, March 5. But like so many events in the past year, there are important changes to the event due to COVID-19.

The event, which recognizes the talents of local musicians, will now be streamed live from SubCat Music Studios beginning at 7 p.m. The live stream is free, but donations are accepted.

Dave Frisina from RebelRocks.com will host the event.

Performances during the awards show will feature Byron Cage, Cam Caruso, Sophistafunk, Stephen Phillips, and Vaporeyes.

Sixty nominees are vying for awards in 14 categories.

You can see the stream, Friday March 5 at 7 p.m. at the following link:

https://www.syracuseareamusic.com/livestream/