Sample bowlfuls of warmth from the comfort of your home during Ithaca Chili Cook-Off

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular winter festival in downtown Ithaca will go on but be making some changes due to the pandemic. The 23rd annual Chili Cook-off will be safe and socially distanced.

Festival organizers say you can participate from the comfort of your own home this year all while supporting local restaurants.

Anyone who wants to taste and judge the contestants of the Chili Cook-Off can go to participating restaurants or order out their featured cup of chili. Some restaurants, not in the competition, are getting in on the fun too! For a full list of participants, click here.

The festival runs from February 12 to February 28.