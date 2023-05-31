(WSYR-TV) — Christin Vincent of Summit Federal Credit Union; Carrie Wojtaszek of Galaxy Media; Nicole Samolis of Epicuse and Ahmad Zatar of Pita Dreams bring in some sweet and savory treats to promote the Taste of Syracuse taking place June 2-3 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Clinton Square.

Local restaurants such as Luna Cat Cafe, Glazed and Confused, Dinosaur BBQ, and many more will be there to serve some appetizing treats. Vendors such as Tibetan Gift, Very Beautiful Things and a handful of others will be there along with the cuisines.

The fun-filled days will consist of live entertainment, local talent showcases, and everything edible for its guests. There will be 3 stages with Live Entertainment with multiple shows per stage each day.

For more information check out TasteOfSyracuse.com.