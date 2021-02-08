Sandy Creek Central School District employee arrested on rape charge, now on administrative leave

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Sandy Creek Central School District employee has been put on administrative leave after being arrested on rape charge Monday.

On Monday, Martin Scoville, 46, of Lacona, was arrested for rape in the first degree.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a complaint when members of the Sandy Creek Central School District alerted the Sheriff’s Office that a former student of Scoville’s claimed to have an inappropriate relationship with him around 2005 until 2009.

The inappropriate relationship began while the victim was a student of Scoville’s, according to police.

Among the allegations was an allegation of forcible rape in the late winter or early spring of 2009, police said.

Scoville will be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on Monday evening.

The Sandy Creek Central School District released the following statement on Monday:

“The Sandy Creek Central School District is aware of the allegations regarding an employee who is currently on administrative leave. The district is cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so as it progresses.”

If you have any information regarding this, please call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.