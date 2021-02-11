Sandy Creek schools closed Thursday due to staffer side effects from 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Sandy Creek Central School District didn’t have school on Thursday, but not because of too much snow.

The district superintendent told NewsChannel 9 that several employees who received the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday weren’t able to come to work on Thursday. The district used an emergency day for the closing.

But, side effects are common after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They are more common, though, after the second shot.

An EMT who spoke with NewsChannel 9 a few weeks ago said he felt it.

“One of the biggest things to note is you’ll feel a bit weird for a few day afterwards,” said Evan Bailey.

“I did start to get the feeling like you were going to get the flu — never had a fever,” said Dr. Laurie Kilbury Taylor from the United Memorial Medical Center. “Took some medicine and within an hour I was ready to go.”

The FDA said side effects after the second dose include some pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and even a fever.

Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner is unsure if the district will be able to have students on Friday.

While he is hopeful, he won’t know until early Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected