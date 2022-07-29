(WSYR-TV) — Members of the community are invited to attend the Annual Community Giveback hosted by Sankofa Reproductive Health and Healing Center in Syracuse’s Southside neighborhood.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southside Communication Center on 2331 South Salina Street.

Free items that will be given out include:

Diapers

Wipes

Feminine hygiene products

Baby clothes

Maternity clothes

Nursing bras

And more

There will be live music, face painting, a fresh-food giveaway, and a raffle for two strollers, a breast pump, a car seat, and other essentials.

Sankofa recommends that everyone wears a face mask to the event.

“Our Annual Sankofa Giveback serves as an opportunity to let our community know we are here to support them,” said SeQuoia Kemp, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Sankofa Reproductive Health and Healing Center. “We are living in uncertain times and support for families in the Sankofa district is needed and is essentially important considering how so many families have been financially impacted by generational poverty exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal at the Center is to reimagine what community healing can look like through radical love, mutual aid, and community-led reproductive justice for the families we serve.”

Sankofa adds that they are thankful to have interns to assist this annual giveback and help it go smoothly.

“Our Sankofa interns are the future leaders of tomorrow and it gives me joy to see their involvement and support for our Annual Giveback,” said Winston J. Scott, Operations Coordinator of Sankofa Reproductive Health and Healing Center. “I believe we are passing the torch and instilling in our interns the passion, advocacy, and care for the Birth worker field.”

Sankofa intends to host a community giveback once every summer and would like to give extra thanks to the following: