Sankofa Reproductive Health and Healing Center hosting its 2nd community giveback July 31

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sankofa Reproductive Health and Healing Center is inviting the community to its second community giveback.

This year’s event is giving away diapers, wipes, feminine hygiene products, baby clothes, maternity clothes, nursing bras and more from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2331 South Salina Street.

“We want families in the Sankofa district and around the city to know they deserve to have their basic needs met because a healthy family and healthy life is a human right. Giving back to our community has been especially important considering how so many families have been isolated from their support systems and financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal at the Center is to reimagine what community healing can look like through radical love, mutual aid, and community-led reproductive justice for the families we serve.” SeQuoia Kemp, co-founder of Sankofa Reproductive Health and Healing Center and director of the childbirth education and doula services

Everyone in attendance must wear a face mask.

There will be a live DJ, face painting, and a fresh-food giveaway, as well as multiple raffles for items including two strollers, a breast pump, a car seat, and many other essentials.

Items were donated by Syracuse University’s Black Graduate Students’ Association, the CNY Black Artist Collective, QueerWOC: The Podcast, BLM Syracuse, Vera House Inc., Upstate University’s Student National Medical Association, and RAHA Syracuse.