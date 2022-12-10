SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus ditched the reindeer and drove to The Palace Theater in Eastwood on a firetruck on December 10!

The Syracuse Fire Department parked their big red rig outside of the theater for kids to check out.

And with the ambience of twinkling lights inside, guests were served milk and cookies in company of getting the chance to meet Santa Claus himself!

(Santa at The Palace Theater/NewsChannel 9)

“The Eastwood Neighborhood Association does things throughout the year to do things like this. To have events that bring all the neighbors together to show everyone Eastwood is a fun place,” said Kaitlyn Wright, President of Eastwood Neighborhood Association.

On top of Santa checking who’s on the naught and nice list, The Palace Theater held a free showing of “The Grinch” as well!