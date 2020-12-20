Santa Claus makes a visit to East Syracuse Sunday

Local News
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you heard sirens out of your window Sunday afternoon, it may have been Santa Claus! 

The man in red is getting ready to head back to the North Pole, but Sunday afternoon he got to wave to some children in East Syracuse. 

Unfortunately, no candy canes were handed out this year, but he delivered happiness.

