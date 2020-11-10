Santa Claus returns to Destiny USA on Black Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Santa Claus is returning to Destiny USA on Black Friday, Nov. 27, for the holiday season with safety precautions in place.

Guests are encouraged to plan their visit with Santa ahead of time and make a reservation. Reservations can be made by clicking here.

Additional safety protocols include:

  • Masks for all guests ages 2 and up
  • Lines will be socially distanced
  • Physical barriers will be used when social distancing is not possible
  • Additional hygiene protocols will be in place including cleanings between visits

Click here for a full list of precautions being taken.

Below is Santa’s schedule:

