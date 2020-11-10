Santa Claus returns to Destiny USA on Black Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Santa Claus is returning to Destiny USA on Black Friday, Nov. 27, for the holiday season with safety precautions in place.
Guests are encouraged to plan their visit with Santa ahead of time and make a reservation. Reservations can be made by clicking here.
Additional safety protocols include:
- Masks for all guests ages 2 and up
- Lines will be socially distanced
- Physical barriers will be used when social distancing is not possible
- Additional hygiene protocols will be in place including cleanings between visits
Click here for a full list of precautions being taken.
Below is Santa’s schedule:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- What is it like being part of a COVID-19 vaccine trial?
- Georgia runoff decides which party controls Senate
- Biden’s COVID plans supported by US Chamber of Commerce
- NY starts absentee ballot count nearly 1 week after election
- A look at the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reported in the past seven days
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App