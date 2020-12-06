Santa in a snow globe greets children in Oneida Saturday

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even in 2020 Santa Claus is out in the community listening to what children want for Christmas this year, but he’s doing it in a safe, socially distant, way.

In Oneida, Santa can be found on Saturdays in a snow globe on Railroad Street, near the City of Oneida Municipal Office Building. 

With Santa in a snow globe, children are able to come up and talk to Santa in a socially distant way, as Central New York tries to limit the spread of COVID-19.

  Courtesy: Justin Bender
If you want to visit Santa, he will be in his snow globe from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, December 12 and Saturday, December 19. 

When visiting, you are asked to wear a mask and wait in your car until Santa’s helpers call you up to the snow globe. There is a limit on the number of cars that can visit Santa each hour.

