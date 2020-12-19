Santa takes a ride with Moyers Corners firefighters

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters with Moyers Corners Station got to escort Santa on Friday evening!

Santa agreed to tour the Moyers Corners Fire Department Battalion One area. He saw the children and spent time with the firefighters.

The firefighters wanted to maintain a local tradition despite the pandemic. This year, Santa waved from his sleigh and firefighters sounded their sirens and had their emergency lights on.

As the firefighters drove by with Santa and his sleigh, members of the community came outside and waved.