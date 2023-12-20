WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Christmas came early to patients at Samaritan Medical Center.

On December 20, Santa, the Grinch and Buddy the Elf made the trek to Watertown. Escorted by the City of Watertown police and fire departments, the trio arrived late morning at Samaritan’s Center for Women and Children.

They visited patients in the pediatric, maternity and intensive care units.

Although Buddy and the Grinch were Santa’s helpers for the day, their full-time jobs are at Samaritan Health. Buddy was “played” by Andy Short, Samaritan’s Chief Operations Officer, who understood how much this visit meant to the families.

“Whether it’s kids or adults that are going through treatment that are admitted, maybe they’re here without family. [Hopefully] we give them five minutes to just smile and not think about the medical problems that they’re having. It is just the perfect opportunity for us to try and do that,” Short expressed.

Santa Claus also was touched by the excitement that filled the hospital halls.

“Nobody wants to be in a hospital, sick or injured, even more so during the holidays,” he said. “So by doing and visiting, coming to them for Christmas. From the North Pole to visit, we hope to be able to bring some happiness and joy into their lives. For if even if it’s for a brief moment, you know, so that they know they’re not being forgotten.”

They all hoped this brightened the holidays during a difficult stay for many.

“It’s a tough time to care for patients who are struggling through the holidays as well,” Short said. “So it really just gives us a great chance to, you know, be goofy, be silly and make people laugh. Hopefully, we can just make them smile.”