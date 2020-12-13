Santa visits Glazed and Confused to hand out free donuts in downtown Syracuse Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Glazed and Confused in downtown Syracuse had some help in the form of Santa Claus, as they handed out free donuts to children while they visited with Santa Saturday morning.
The free Christmas carnival donuts were available to children under 12 years old from 10 a.m. until noon. COVID-19 protocols, like mask wearing, were followed during the event.
The first 300 customers on Saturday also received a $10 gift certificate, which is valid until the new year, if they spent more than $5.
This was the third consecutive year Santa Claus paid a visit to Glazed and Confused.
