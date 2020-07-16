Saratoga racing season kicks off with no fans

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Saratoga Race Course opened on Thursday, but things are not the same as years past.

There are changes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No fans will be allowed at the track this year, but the City of Saratoga Springs and several local businesses are still set to entertain fans in a variety of ways.

But, the mayor said they are taking precautions to keep everyone safe. People will not be allowed to line up at the fence to watch the races and social distancing in the city is being enforced.