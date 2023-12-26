VERONA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A one-car accident in the Town of Verona on Saturday, December 23 has sent one person to the hospital, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to Circle Drive in the Town of Verona at approximately 2:25 pm on Saturday, December 23 for a reported one-car motor vehicle accident. Further investigation found that the driver — 24-year-old Reiley Brophy of Oneida — was driving northeast on Circle Drive. Officers say that due to unsafe speed, slippery road conditions and Brophy’s failure to keep right, their vehicle exited the northern shoulder of the roadway.

The car then struck the guard rail and a New York State Canal Trail sign and gate. It then went into the ditch, striking several trees and a telephone pole guide wire. The car finally came to rest facing westbound after sustaining heavy damage and being partially suspended by the guide wire.

Brophy was transported to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse for leg injuries and neck and back pain. Citations have not been issued at this time.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the New London Fire Department, Vineall Ambulance of Oneida, National Grid, and Andy’s Towing of Oneida.