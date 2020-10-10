Saturday afternoon shooting near Syracuse’s southside injures 1 man

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating after one man was injured during a shooting near the city’s southside Saturday afternoon.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Moore Ave. for reports of a shooting with injuries at approximately 12:07 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. 

Police say the victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. 

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected