Saturday afternoon shooting near Syracuse’s southside injures 1 man

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating after one man was injured during a shooting near the city’s southside Saturday afternoon.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Moore Ave. for reports of a shooting with injuries at approximately 12:07 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Police say the victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.