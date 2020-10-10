Saturday afternoon shooting near Syracuse’s southside injures 1 man

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating after one man was injured during a shooting near the city’s southside Saturday afternoon.
According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Moore Ave. for reports of a shooting with injuries at approximately 12:07 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.
Police say the victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
