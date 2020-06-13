SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Black Lives Matter protests calling for police reform and a change across the entire United States continued in Syracuse on Saturday, and it marks two consecutive weeks with protests taking place each day.
On Saturday, demonstrators made their way down State Street and stopped outside Upstate University Hospital.
Groups of protestors in Syracuse have previously said they will protest for 40 consecutive days.
The protests in Syracuse continue to be peaceful, with the exception of the first night.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Near record cold expected tonight under a clear to partly cloudy sky
- Syracuse non-profit gets back to work ensuring every child has a bed to sleep in
- Saturday marks two consecutive weeks of Black Lives Matter protests in Syracuse, demonstrators remain peaceful
- Long Branch Elementary principal and secretary celebrate retirement with drive-by farewell parade
- Black Lives Matter mural painted on SUNY Oswego’s campus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App