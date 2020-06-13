Saturday marks two consecutive weeks of Black Lives Matter protests in Syracuse, demonstrators remain peaceful

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Black Lives Matter protests calling for police reform and a change across the entire United States continued in Syracuse on Saturday, and it marks two consecutive weeks with protests taking place each day.

On Saturday, demonstrators made their way down State Street and stopped outside Upstate University Hospital.

Groups of protestors in Syracuse have previously said they will protest for 40 consecutive days.

The protests in Syracuse continue to be peaceful, with the exception of the first night.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9