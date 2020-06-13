Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Saturday marks two consecutive weeks of Black Lives Matter protests in Syracuse, demonstrators remain peaceful

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Black Lives Matter protests calling for police reform and a change across the entire United States continued in Syracuse on Saturday, and it marks two consecutive weeks with protests taking place each day. 

On Saturday, demonstrators made their way down State Street and stopped outside Upstate University Hospital. 

Groups of protestors in Syracuse have previously said they will protest for 40 consecutive days. 

The protests in Syracuse continue to be peaceful, with the exception of the first night. 

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected