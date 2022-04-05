SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colin Jost, head writer for Saturday Night Live (SNL), will perform in the Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort and Casino on July 30, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Colin Jost joined SNL as a writer in 2005 and became co-head writer in 2012. Jost also co-anchors the “Weekend Update” segment of the show with Michael Che, a role he has held since 2014. Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards, and has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards for his work on SNL. Colin Jost also married actress Scarlett Johansson in October 2020.

Tickets for Jost’s show go on sale Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. For more information, including other events coming to del Lago this year, click here.