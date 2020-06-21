Saturday night’s Syracuse shooting the latest challenge community has faced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh wants the community to focus their thoughts and prayers on the nine shooting victims and their families, but he’s well aware that Saturday night’s shooting is just the latest challenge in a very rough few months in Central New York. The mayor is trying to calm the tension and anxieties of city residents.

Saturday night’s shooting in Syracuse is only more confirmation of the heavy weight that’s on the entire community. Coronavirus has had an impact on the city and county, as well as the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the nation and taking to the streets in Syracuse, which has ultimately been caused by tense police and community relations.

Mayor Walsh says that the community will continue to fight in the days to come.

“These are issues that are impacting cities all around the country, and this is our city and we’re going to do everything we can to protect it, and again, I have no doubt that the Chief and his team will investigate thoroughly as they usually do, and hopefully find those who are responsible and hold them accountable and we will wake up tomorrow morning and be back to work,” Walsh said. “I love this city and I believe in the people in this city and the vast majority of the people in this city are doing all the right things and for those that aren’t, they’re going to be held accountable.”

Saturday night’s shooting is just one of the many recent violent incidents in the city.

Both Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner and Mayor Walsh said that with the number of individuals at the gathering, things could have been much worse.

