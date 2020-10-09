Saturday rally planned in downtown Syracuse to shift narrative surrounding Black men

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A march and rally is planned to take place in downtown Syracuse Saturday afternoon in hopes of shifting the narrative that surrounds Black men in America.

On Saturday, October 10 from 2-6 p.m., a group called Black Men United (BMU) is planned to gather and march throughout downtown Syracuse.

The goal of the march/rally is to shift the narrative that exists in today’s society about Black men.

According to BMU, the negative narrative surrounding Black men has led to a decline in consciousness and self confidence among Black men, both young and old.

The rally is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday in front of Syracuse City Hall located at 233 E. Washington St.

BMU was created to first reacquaint Black men, their families and their children and the world with class, honor, dignity, strength, excellence, intelligence, and resilience that is the Black man. The group is also supported by InterFaith Works of CNY, among others.