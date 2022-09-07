SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The DeWitt Police Department has three suspects in mind after police received an inquiry regarding solicitors walking in the roadway and causing a traffic hazard along the area of Erie Blvd. E. and Bridge Street.

The people allegedly wore shirts and held signs depicting the organization’s name, presented paperwork bearing the charity’s distinct logo, and claimed to be collecting money for a Romanian child being treated in an Italian Hospital.

According to police, they were driving a gray 2003 GMC van registered under Texas and stated that they were traveling across the United States to raise money for the ‘ill’ child.

After further investigation, police determined that the trio had been swindling money on behalf of the Israeli-based Save a Child’s Heart Non-Profit Organization, which also operates out of the United States. Police discovered that the individuals had no affiliation with Save a Child’s Heart and were not permitted to use the name or logo of the organization.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had not given any of the proceeds to the non-profit organization. The child that the money was allegedly being collected for, had no affiliation with Save a Child’s Heart.

The police believe the suspects are 38-year-old Leonard Merisan Dumitriu, 36-year-old Augustine Menghes, and 20-year-old Nicolae Ademaru Radu, all from Romania. All suspects currently have pending charges for Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

This investigation is ongoing and police do say that more charges may be forthcoming.

How to help police

The DeWitt Police Department asks that those who may have information in regards to the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to come forth. To contact the DeWitt Police department, call Investigator J. Baum at (315)449-3640 or email at jbaum@townofdewitt.com.