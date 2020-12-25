Save a Life Campaign stresses need for donations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staffworks Save a Life Campaign is asking for your help with donations to support animals in Central New York.

In 2019, the campaign raised $1.8 million, and with an extra 10 organizations in need this year, they need to exceed that number.

“365 days a year animals have to eat, they need shelter, they need heat, they need vet care, they need vaccinations, they need to be cared for and those expenses do not stop,” said Staffworks President, Anita Vitullo.

Vitullo says due to the pandemic, many fundraisers that would have provided money for these organizations were canceled or virtual so they didn’t get the same receptivity.

“There’s never enough, the animals, the dogs, the cats, the horses, the farm animals they don’t stop coming, the needs never stops, there’s a growing need.

In the first three weeks of the 2020 campaign, they raised $1.8 million but they need over $2 million. Vitullo says she believes it can happen.

“These organizations and how their communities believe in them, support them, and honor their work with donations is incredible and it’s gone beyond my expectations.”

This year, they’re supporting 39 organizations in 17 counties. They’re accepting donations through Dec. 31. If you would like to donate, click here.