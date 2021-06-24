Save the date! New festival to bring international food sampling to Syracuse this fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Save the date! A new festival will bring foods from around the world to Syracuse.

The “International Taste Festival” will be at the Expo Center at the State Fairgrounds this November. There will be live musical performances and vendors selling exotic foods and drinks.

Foodies can get $2 samples to get a taste of everything. The event runs from November 12 through 14. Admission is $5 in advance and $10 dollars at the door, with advance sale tickets available October 1.

Children 10 and under get in for free. There will also be 5k and 10k races on that Saturday, November 13.