Save the date! New festival to bring international food sampling to Syracuse this fall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Save the date! A new festival will bring foods from around the world to Syracuse.

The “International Taste Festival” will be at the Expo Center at the State Fairgrounds this November. There will be live musical performances and vendors selling exotic foods and drinks. 

Foodies can get $2 samples to get a taste of everything. The event runs from November 12 through 14. Admission is $5 in advance and $10 dollars at the door, with advance sale tickets available October 1.

Children 10 and under get in for free. There will also be 5k and 10k races on that Saturday, November 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area