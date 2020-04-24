Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SnapEdNY.org launched a new website, a one-stop destination, providing those in need with the tools to shop for and cook healthy meals while on a limited budget.

The new website provides low-cost recipes, simple cooking videos, interactive lessons, and tons of ways to save time, save money, and eat healthy.

Recipes can be printed or downloaded with a full shopping list for your convenience.

Tips and resources for shopping smarter are also available.

The site can also link you to an educator and program in your area.

“During these unprecedented times, we are very aware of the struggles that are existing within our communities. Job insecurity, food insecurity, family, and financial struggles are happening with so many of our neighbors. SNAP-Ed in the Southern Tier Region, and around the state, are working hard to connect with those who need it. The new website www.snapedny.org is a small change
that may make a big difference during this time,” said Kathleen Bump, SNAP-Ed NY Project Manager.

Visit SnapEDNY.org for more.

