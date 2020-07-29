Saving Face Barber Shop Barber-Q Event Goes On Amid COVID-19

The 11th annual Barber-Q event looks a little different this year thanks largely in part to COVID-19.

New this year, the men behind the popular hair-clipping event will be offering a month long promotion at all three Saving Face Barbershop locations. Make an appointment at one of their Syracuse, Manlius or Saratoga locations and $2.00 of every service will benefit the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center.

Saving Face Barbershop Owner Anthony Nappy says that they really wanted to continue on with their longstanding tradition this year but knew that things would look very different. It’s definitely not the fun-filled event that they usually have planned but Nappa hopes that everyone will want to contribute in some way.

To support the 11th Annual Barber-Q event simply book your appointment today online at SavingFaceBarbershop.com. You can also contribute directly to the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center or to the Saving Face Syracuse Barbershop location at 4300 W. Genesee St, Syracuse, 13219.