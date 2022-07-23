BALDWINSVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On July 24, Saving Face will have its new location grand opening, hosted by owner, Anthony Nappa.

The team will be providing free haircuts to those who are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. Free food will also be provided for those who come out as well.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 47 East Genesee St. in Baldwinsville at the new location of Saving Face.

In My Father’s Kitchen will be the beneficiary of this event and another event happening in August, this will help raise funs for their organization.

There will be an official ribbon cutting hosted by the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce, music and entertainment will also be available on site.