SBA reports $242 million given to CNY businesses through PPP loans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Small Business Administration (SBA) released its first report on Tuesday about how the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, has been utilized in Central New York.

In the 24th Congressional District, the SBA reports $242 million dollars in loan money was approved for nearly 8,000 applications at the end of June.

The loans allowed more than 188,000 jobs to be kept.

The PPP deadline has been extended to August 8 for businesses in need.

To learn more and to apply visit SBA.gov.