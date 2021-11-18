SCAM ALERT: Callers posing as New York State Troopers

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Police are warner against a recently reported phone scam.

According to NYSP, scammers are calling victims and claiming to be state troopers. During the calls, these scammers claim that there are charges pending against the person. Callers have requested money or bank information from victims.

State Police confirmed that neither its agency nor any agency it authorizes will request money or ask for personal information over the phone. New Yorkers are urged to not provide any of this information to unknown callers.

Individuals are warned to be cautious of solicitors who do not provide an address or phone number, demand immediate payment or payment in cash, seem vague, refuse to provide financial information about a charitable organization or appear angry or impatient.

Those who receive a call similar to those described by NYSP, or a request by mail, email or in-person are advised to get as many details as possible about the caller and report it to the New York State Attorney Generals Charities Bureau or the nearest Attorney Generals Office.